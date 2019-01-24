ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officials are asking the public for help finding the person or people who shot a bull elk illegally and left it near a road in southern Larimer County. People who provide tips may be eligible for a reward, and they can do it anonymously.

Elk hunting is only permitted in mid-January in Colorado on private land and at this time of year only elk females (cows) are allowed to be hunted. The bull elk in this case was killed in the evening on Jan. 13 near the intersection of Devils Gulch Road and H Bar G Road. That’s north of Estes Park.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they aren’t releasing photos or other details about the poaching case at this time and are hoping someone comes forward to help them in their investigation.

People who have information that might be helpful are asked to contact CPW Wildlife Officer Chase Rylands at 970-652-0595. Anonymous tips can be shared in one of several ways:

– By calling Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648

– By dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone

– By emailing game.thief@state.co.us