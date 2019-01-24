  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Breckenridge Brewery, Lyft

DENVER (CBS4) – Breckenridge Brewery wants to keep drunk drivers off the road, so it’s teaming up with other Colorado businesses to give away $40,000 worth of free Lyft rides. Every week during February, the brewery will release Lyft codes for the free rides.

They codes will be valid for trips to bars and restaurants that are a part of the Tavern League of Colorado. Besides Breckenridge Brewery, that includes the British Bulldog, Icehouse and others.

The free rides — which are being given under the name Free Ride February — are available at ridesmart.truesyncmedia.com.

