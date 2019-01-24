DENVER (CBS4) – Mixed martial arts (MMA) has become very popular over the past decade, attracting fans of all ages. With this has come the rise of MMA gyms in many areas, including Denver. MMA gyms offer a variety of classes and other events for people of all skill levels. It is an excellent way to get in shape and build muscle, to learn self defense and to connect with a new group of people. If you’re interested in trying MMA for yourself, get started at one of the following gyms.

1073 S. Pearl St.Denver, CO 80209(303) 733-3210 www.kusadojo.com Wash Park Martial Arts offers classes for kids and adults in a form of martial arts known as “Ninpo Tai-Jutsu.” The art is based in self defense and combines traditional Japanese style martial arts with modern self defense tactics. Classes are available for children and adults and range from basics and skills to weapons training. The dojo also offers self defense classes for women who will be trained in a variety of moves that can be used in a sticky situation. The instructors are knowledgeable and professional, making training challenging but not intimidating.

5305 E. Colfax Ave.Denver, CO 80220(303) 433-3343 www.grapplers-edge.com Although Edge started out as a boxing gym, it has since expanded to include mixed martial arts of different styles, such as Muy Thai and Russian Sombo, among others. It still offers its boxing program as well, and it offers fitness programs for people who are more interested in improving their fitness than getting in the ring. Edge utilizes drill methods in its teaching, placing a lot of emphasis on conditioning and endurance. It is also a great gym for wrestlers to hone their skills. For those interested in competing, the gym has a team of fighters that compete in various events.

921 W. 9th Ave.Denver, CO 80204(850) 322-5813 www.tfwmma.com With various classes including Group Conditioning, Striking, MMA and Women’s Kickboxing, among others, Train Fight Win is fun for people of all ability levels. Its instructors will work with the class on form and other avenues that help to prevent injury while improving your technique. Classes and memberships are available at a variety of price points, and its schedule is easy to work into your own. For fans of fighting, Train Fight Win hosts monthly bouts during First Fridays in the Santa Fe Arts District.