Filed Under:Air Force Academy, Armis J. Sunday, Sexual Assault

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A military trial has been scheduled for a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet on a sexual assault charge. The academy says Armis J. Sunday faces a court-martial Monday on a charge of sexual assault by causing bodily harm.

Sunday is a third-year student.

(credit: CBS)

He and his attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through the school’s Public Affairs Office.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

