ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Much needed affordable housing has opened up in the Denver metro area. It’s been something that residents have been waiting for a long time.

“For about six months from Loveland to south Denver, I’ve been looking for affordable housing that was livable. This was the best by far,” said Shauna Stott about her new two-bedroom apartment she lives in with her daughter.

The Baker School Apartments started last letting residents move in last month. It has 142 units ranging from one to three bedrooms. The maximum price is $1,402 a month.

“I grew up around here. I wanted to go to school at this school when I was little. We’d drive by it and I’d tell my mom, ‘I want to go to school here.’ And she’d say, ‘We don’t live here,’” Stott said. “I love everything about this apartment, it’s amazing. Everything is new, is beautiful and it’s very upgraded.”

Adams County Housing and Urban Development contributed $1.1 million to the project. It was developed by Delwest. Other community partners will provide unique opportunities for residents like after-school programs, financial assistance classes, and even pop-up health and dental exams.

“Affordable housing needs help, for sure. There’s not a lot. And even if you do find something its months out that you’re on a waiting list, if not years,” Stott said.

A few units are still available but have income requirements.

LINK: Baker School Apartments