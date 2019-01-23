DENVER (CBS4) – The storm that hit Colorado on Monday and Tuesday has moved far enough away to clear the way for yet another storm. Snow will spread from north to south across the mountains on Wednesday and a quick shot of snow is possible for Denver and the Front Range late Wednesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Interstate 70 mountain corridor from early Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday morning. Snowfall will average 5-10 inches and wind gusts up to 50 mph causing blowing snow and limited viability. The highest accumulation will likely be in the Rabbit Ears Pass area near Steamboat Springs where new snow could exceed a foot. Certainly plan on difficult travel and possible road closures in the mountains by late Wednesday.

For Denver and the Front Range, we’ll be battling a westerly downsloping flow in the atmosphere that will work hard to prevent snow. Nevertheless, we have at least a 40% chance for light snow showers mainly after midnight through at least the Thursday morning commute. Any accumulation in the metro area will be very limited with less than 1 inch in most areas. It’s possible a few locations on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County could see up to 3 inches.

Regardless of snow, Thursday will definitely be a chilly day with highs staying below freezing for most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.