  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4)– Two window washers had quite a scare on Wednesday. The scaffolding they were on, 24 floors above the ground, broke from the frame.

Copter4 flew over the scaffolding accident (credit: CBS)

The crew pf two was on the scaffolding on the side of the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Denver when it broke about 11:45 a.m. The scaffolding went swinging into a window, smashing it.

(credit: CBS)

Arapahoe between 14th and 15th was closed to traffic during the investigation and cleanup.

Denver Fire says the scaffolding crew smashed into the window on the 24th floor of the Four Seasons, located at 1133 14th St.

A witness to the scaffolding accident, Tony Tromba, who was inside the Brooks Tower looking at the Four Seasons, took the below video of the scaffolding swinging before it smashed into the building.

They employees were able to get off the scaffolding safely and escape through the broken window into the Four Seasons. They are being evaluated for injuries.

What caused the scaffolding to break is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s