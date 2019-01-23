DENVER (CBS4)– Two window washers had quite a scare on Wednesday. The scaffolding they were on, 24 floors above the ground, broke from the frame.

The crew pf two was on the scaffolding on the side of the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Denver when it broke about 11:45 a.m. The scaffolding went swinging into a window, smashing it.

Arapahoe between 14th and 15th was closed to traffic during the investigation and cleanup.

Denver Fire says the scaffolding crew smashed into the window on the 24th floor of the Four Seasons, located at 1133 14th St.

A witness to the scaffolding accident, Tony Tromba, who was inside the Brooks Tower looking at the Four Seasons, took the below video of the scaffolding swinging before it smashed into the building.

They employees were able to get off the scaffolding safely and escape through the broken window into the Four Seasons. They are being evaluated for injuries.

What caused the scaffolding to break is being investigated.