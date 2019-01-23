GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado mother has been charged with multiple felony charges for the crash that killed her daughter and injured two other people on Interstate 70 back in August.

Samantha Maestas, 28, is charged with vehicular homicide-DUI, DUI, child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of careless driving resulting in injury, driving under restraint, divided highway violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is accused of using drugs and/or alcohol before the crash near Genesee on Aug. 10.

Her 2-year-old daughter, Sophia Avila, was in the backseat and died from her injuries.

According to Gary Cutler with the CSP, Maestas was driving eastbound on I-70 in a silver sedan near mile marker 255 when traffic slowed in front of her. She slammed on the brakes and the car went into the center median, rotated and entered the westbound lanes. The silver sedan collided with a dark-colored GMC Sierra.