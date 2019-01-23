DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is rolling out driverless technology. You’ll soon be able to hop off the A-Line and into an automated electric shuttle.

A 12-passenger bus is part of a pilot project.

Starting Tuesday, it will pick up passengers at the Peña transit station, and make stops within the Panasonic “Smart City” campus near DIA.

The goal is to use buses like these to help people get to their final destination.

RTD says the technology is safe and a customer ambassador will always be on board.