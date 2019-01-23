MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A lawmaker in Tennessee is proposing a bill that would make parents and other visitors to schools follow a dress code just like students and staff.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson says he keeps getting calls about parents showing up to their children’s school inappropriately dressed and, in some cases, “not fully clothed.”

“I’ve heard some concerns from principals,” Parkinson told CBS affiliate WREG. “They say you’d be surprised at some of the stuff that we see.”

Parkinson, a Democrat who represents the Memphis area, says he plans to introduce a bill requiring school districts to implement a dress code for parents and visitors, just like they already do for students and staff.

Details on what would be banned under a parental dress code would be left up to each school district in the state, he said.

“I visualize clothes that are not sexually suggestive,” he said. “Not wearing things that might encourage or suggest gang activity.”

The dress code would be part of a larger code of conduct that would ideally prevent parents and visitors from cursing, fighting, and showing up on campus drunk or high on drugs.

Parkinson’s bill, which he intends to introduce in the coming weeks, would require the code of conduct to be posted at every school entrance and given to parents every year when their children register for classes.