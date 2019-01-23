AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A little girl who has spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital Colorado is giving back by donating her profits from her cupcake business. Kaley McGill has skeletal dysplasia and dwarfism.

The 10-year-old raised $50,000 through the sale of Kaley’s Kupcakes through King Soopers.

On Wednesday, there was a cupcake party at Seacrest Studios at Children’s Hospital, complete with a cupcake toss.

“I love baking them. Me and my mom would bake them and we would bring them to events,” said Kaley.

It was at one of those events where Kaley would meet the man who took her love of giving to a whole new level: King Soopers President Dennis Gibson.

“Kaley was up there talking about how she and her mom and would make cupcakes and bring them to the hospital and give them to the kids. And how she was trying to give back and it came to us immediately that, ‘Hey! We’ve got a bakery plant, we’ve got stores.’ We have an opportunity where we can connect with Kaley and really do something magical,” said Gibson.

Gibson and Kaley teamed up and started selling her cupcakes in all King Soopers stores in the Denver metro area for one week every month in 2018. A total of 100 percent of the proceeds was earmarked for Children’s Hospital.

“Well, 150,000 cupcakes in this amount of time, that’s pretty amazing,” said Gibson.

More amazing is the money raised. The cupcakes raised $50,000 and King Soopers donated another $10,000, bringing the total amount raised to $60,000.

Kaley’s cupcake fundraiser is over but the experience has her thinking, “I really want to start my own charity, so you haven’t heard the last of me!”

King Soopers says they don’t know where they are going to go from here, but they do know they are going to continue raising money for Children’s Hospital.

