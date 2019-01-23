ELLICOTT, Colo. (CBS4)– The Next Step Horse Rescue in Ellicott needs help clearing snow and caring for about 50 animals after the days of heavy snow.

Volunteers are desperately trying to remove the feet of snow that has fallen in recent days. It’s created a number of problems.

“All the boys’ food is out there, all the girls’ food is in the back corner that they can’t get to yet,” said one volunteer at the horse rescue. “That puts pressure up onto their feet and that can bruise their feet and it causes damage if they’re on it for a long period so we have to get this out.”

The mud left behind once the snow melts is also a problem. The rescue also needs volunteers to help move the snow as well as care for the animals.

Call 719-213-9144 if you’re able to help.

LINK: Next Step Horse Rescue