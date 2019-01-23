DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver teachers strike and the government shutdown are two of the biggest stories happening in Colorado. Now those two worlds are colliding creating an interesting opportunity for furloughed federal workers.

Days away from missing yet another paycheck, Kaylie Rieger is considering all of her options.

“It’s just you know mostly at this point kind of the uncertainty of what happens when the savings run out,” Rieger said.

It is the first interview for Lacey Byrne as well.

“I love my job I miss my coworkers but my husband is a stay at home dad so right now we have an income of zero coming in right now,” Byrne said.

Both furloughed from their government jobs, they are now looking for a way to make ends meet. That forced time off landed them at the first DPS job fair ahead of a looming teacher’s strike.

DPS spokesperson Will Jones says it is not an ideal situation for anyone.

“While we are still working as hard as we can to come to an agreement with the teachers union, our kids still need people in the classrooms,” Jones said.

In an effort to get qualified subs ready to step in if staff steps on to the picket line they are increasing guest teacher pay to 212 to 250 dollars a day, waiving fees and expediting the hiring process. Both Byrne and Rieger say while they are considerate of the mission teachers are on at the end of the day it comes down to what is best for their own families.

“I support teachers 100 percent but I’m also aware there are students that do need to go to school and parents that do have to work,” Byrne said.

“I kind of understand the position they are in but at the same time I’m looking for my own paycheck.” Rieger said.

Denver Public Schools will host two more hiring events open to everyone the information on where to find those is below.

NE Bus Terminal, 4937 Dallas St., Denver, 80238; Thursday and Friday, Jan. 24 and 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hilltop Bus Terminal, 2901 W 7th St., Denver, 80204; Thursday and Friday, Jan. 24 and 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.