CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – At noon Wednesday, Denver Restaurant Week released the menus that will be available to foodies this year. Colorado native and Cherry Creek High School alum Coral Eby looks forward to Denver Restaurant Week each year.

“As the city has become more diverse, so has the food scene,” she said.

She’s been participating in the experience since she moved back to Colorado 10 years ago.

“The menus at that point were $52.80 for two people and kind of a limited list of restaurants and now it’s evolved into a much bigger thing through the years,” she said.

There are now three different price points and over 200 participating Denver restaurants.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

“I normally have a pretty good strategy for going through and doing this and this year it sort of caught me by surprise because life is a little busy,” Eby said as she looked at the menus on the Denver Restaurant Week website.

In addition to helping run her family business, Eby is a mother of two.

“My son eats Indian food and Vietnamese food and she’ll be on board with that hopefully soon, too.”

Her advice to anyone wanting to participate?

“Make reservations so that you’re prepared and try things that are outside your comfort zone. And try restaurants that are local to give back to the local economy.”