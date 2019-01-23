DENVER (CBS4)– It’s an urgent call for donors at Vitalant, formerly Bonfils Blood Center. Blood donations are especially important this time of year.

Typically blood service providers want to see a supply of four days of blood on the shelf. Right now, they’re at half or less across the nation.

Factors like winter weather and people becoming sick are preventing some from getting out to donate.

Vitalant spokeswoman Liz Lambert says around 12,000 donations a day are needed to help patients across the U.S.

“There is a critical need right now for blood donation to ensure that we can be ready for all of those events. The blood on the shelf is what helps patients, whether it’s routine or emergency so we need to always make sure there is enough available,” said Lambert.

January is National Blood Donation month.

Bonfils Blood Center changed its name to Vitalant in September 2018. Vitalant is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates eight donation centers in Colorado.