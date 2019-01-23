AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Health officials are discussing a possible tuberculosis exposure at Aurora Hills Middle School during a town hall. The school will not disclose whether it was a student or a staff member who had TB.

The health officials will confirm that someone had TB during the fall semester. They are working to test anyone who may have been exposed.

Denver Public Health is hosting a town hall meeting at the school at 6 p.m. Wednesday, to answer any questions that parents might have.

Aurora Hills Middle School says it is safe for students and staff to attend school and participate in activities.