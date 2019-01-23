  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora Hills Middle School, TB, Tuberculosis

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Health officials are discussing a possible tuberculosis exposure at Aurora Hills Middle School during a town hall. The school will not disclose whether it was a student or a staff member who had TB.

(credit: Aurora Public Schools)

The health officials will confirm that someone had TB during the fall semester. They are working to test anyone who may have been exposed.

Denver Public Health is hosting a town hall meeting at the school at 6 p.m. Wednesday, to answer any questions that parents might have.

Aurora Hills Middle School says it is safe for students and staff to attend school and participate in activities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s