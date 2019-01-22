DENVER (CBS4) – The offer by President Donald Trump to let the so-called “Dreamers” stay in the U.S. at least three more years is drawing dismay from some in Denver. Oscar Juarez and Isaias Vasquez are each angered at the president’s proposal.

They each entered America illegally with their families at 8 years old. They each ended up in Denver and are working together at the nonprofit “Padres y Jovenes Unidos” (or Parents and Youths United).

“That anger arises because it is being used as a bargaining chip for our lives,” Oscar told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

It is not just their lives involved in this offer, but the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of federal employees. The president wants money for a border wall to keep illegal immigrants out. In return, Mexican citizens called “Dreamers” could stay in the U.S. at least three more years.

“Our lives are being played with. Not just our lives, but federal government workers,” Isaias said.

At Padres y Jovenes Unidos they are involved in immigrant rights as well as education and other issues. They regret that the Dream Act did not become law to give them permanent residency.

“They had the opportunity to do so. It’s an attack on our community. It’s not right,” Oscar said.

Their lives are in limbo. They can live and work here, received in-state college tuition but cannot leave the country then return.

Sallinger asked Isaias, “What does a Dreamer dream about?”

“Living our own life without constant anxiety,” he said.

Caught in the middle of a government shutdown. the dreaming remains just that.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) case meaning the measure put in place under the Obama administration will remain in place for now.