Filed Under:Mayoral Election, Nick Gradisar, Pueblo, Steve Nawrock

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Voters in Pueblo will be electing their first mayor in more than 50 years on Tuesday. They will vote for one of two candidates after the field was narrowed down from 16.

Both Nick Gradisar and Steve Nawrock have lived in Pueblo the majority of their lives.

Nick Gradisar and Steve Nawrock (credit: City of Pueblo)

The City of Pueblo is changing the way it governs which led to the creation of the elected position.

Pueblo is moving to a “strong mayor” form of government where a hired city manager will also serve part-time on the city council.

