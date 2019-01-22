PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire destroyed a home in a rural part of Pitkin County Tuesday morning. Snowy roads are to blame.

Firefighters responded to the call coming from South Shore Drive near the Ruedi Reservoir in the White River National Forest. They say it took them more than 30 minutes to get to the home because of the snowy conditions.

Once they got to the home, hauling water became the next challenge. The home was deemed a total loss.

Investigators say no one was home at the time, and there no neighbors or firefighters were hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.