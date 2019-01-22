GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old woman has died in a crash on an ice-covered section of Interstate 70. The patrol says Ashlen Leigh Lemon, of Hays, died Tuesday afternoon in the one-vehicle crash in Geary County.

The patrol says she lost control because of icy road conditions, hit the median and struck a guardrail.

A storm carrying ice, snow and high winds moved east across Kansas on Tuesday, prompting school closings and cancellations of several events. Gov. Laura Kelly sent all non-essential state employees home Tuesday afternoon because of the conditions.

Interstate 70 was closed between Colby and the Colorado border for several hours but was reopened Tuesday afternoon. A section of the interstate between Junction City and Chapman remained closed because of icy conditions and numerous accidents.

