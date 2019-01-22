Filed Under:Dave Repsher, Flight For Life, Frisco, Karen Mahany, Patrick Mahany, Safe Helicopters Now Act, Summit County, Summit Medical Center

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two of Colorado’s Congressional representatives are working to make helicopters safer. Democrat Representatives Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter worked with the widow of a Frisco Flight for Life helicopter pilot to create the “Safe Helicopters Now Act.”

Karen Mahany’s husband, a pilot, was killed in a fiery crash outside St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Summit County in July 2015, just minutes after the helicopter took off. Patrick Mahany had flown for Flight for Life for 27 years.

A medical helicopter crashed in Frisco (credit: Lake Dillon Fire)

The cause was determined to be from hydraulic issues, but the helicopter might not have burst into flames after impact if it had been equipped with what’s called a crash resistant safety system.

Patrick Mahany (credit: CBS)

A federal bill to prevent such fires after crashes was passed last year.

RELATED: Flight For Life Nurse Who Almost Died In Fiery Helicopter Crash Returns Home

The Safe Helicopters Now Act would give manufacturers a tax credit for putting safer fuel systems into existing emergency helicopters.

Karen Mahany helped write the bill which was introduced in the House last week.

