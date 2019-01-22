SCHOOL CLOSINGSBlizzard Conditions In Colorado Force Many School Closings
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (AP) — Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” have led all films with 10 nominations each heading to the 91st Academy Awards. The nominees for best picture are: “A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Vice.”

(credit: DEAN TREML/AFP/Getty Images)

With “Roma,” Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with “Black Panther,” the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 40 years after a writing nod for 1989’s “Do the Right Thing.”

The Oscars are Feb. 24. Following Kevin Hart’s exit as emcee, the telecast is currently host-less.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s