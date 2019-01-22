Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– King Soopers locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Pueblo are handing out $40 gift cards to furloughed employees who aren’t working because of the government shutdown. The cards can be picked up by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Federal employees affected by the shutdown will need to provide a valid Federal ID to receive a gift card.
Downtown Colorado Springs
19 E. Cimarron Street
Colorado Springs, 80903
Aurora
14261 E. 4th Avenue, Suite 300
Aurora, 80011
Pueblo
409 North Grand Avenue, Suite D
Pueblo, 81003