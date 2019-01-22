Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder Police, Jarred Womack, Stabbing

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man faces assault and robbery charges after Boulder police say he stabbed another man in the back after they exchanged pants. Investigators say Jarred Womack didn’t like the pants he was given.

The stabbing happened Tuesday morning near Arapahoe Avenue and 28th Street. Police say after Womack stabbed the man, he walked to Eddie Bauer on 29th Street and tried to steal another pair of pants.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Womack was arrested.

