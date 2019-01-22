  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Tori Mason
Filed Under:Aviation Education, Cherry Creek Schools, Innovation Campus

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Many high school students are just trying to pass their driving tests, but Drake Robichaud is miles above the rest.

“I was 17 and 41 days when I got my private pilot’s license,” said Robichaud.

Drake Robichaud (credit: CBS)

Robichaud spent most of his junior year at Grandview High School with his head in the clouds, completing over 40 flying hours to receive his license.

“Flying lets you get away from the troubles of life on the ground if that makes sense,” explained Robichaud.

(credit: CBS)

He was able to receive his license at an early age thanks to aviation classes offered at his high school.

“They have an introductory class, then they have an aviation technology class. It’s a full-fledged FAA ground school, that gets you ready to pass your FAA written test,” said Robichaud.

(credit: CBS)

Technical courses in Cherry Creek Schools help students like Robichaud take off faster, without sacrificing life on the ground.

“With it being a full year-long course, we didn’t have to cram everything in a weekend. I could do things I wanted to, like play lacrosse, at the same time,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

Robichaud also participated in an internship with Southwest Airlines over the summer. He hopes to be a commercial pilot one day, but right now his focus is on college.

“It may be a lot of work, but it does pay off in the end. It really does,” said Robichaud.

(credit: CBS)

Robichaud’s aviation classes are just some of the career and technical courses offered at Cherry Creek Schools. The district is currently in the process of building an “Innovation Campus” for its students.

LINK: Cherry Creek Innovation Campus

Tori Mason

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s