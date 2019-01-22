GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Two hairstylists are using their talents to help some of the homeless in Grand Junction. The stylists set up a shop in a local park for anyone who want a haircut or a shave.

And it’s all free.

The stylists say it’s about more than personal hygeine, it’s about caring for others.

“Instead of complaining about the homeless, let’s try to give them a leg up. Let’s help them. Let’s give them the tools that they need to become members of society in the way that they feel they should,” said Kim Smith.

The stylists also visit local homeless shelters when the weather is bad. They say they’ve had as many as 35 free haircuts in one day.