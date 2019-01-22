DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Classroom Teachers Association spent five hours voting whether to strike. The votes have been tallied, and the group voted to strike.

Union representatives say 93 percent of teachers voted in favor of the strike.

The union and the Denver Public Schools could not come to an agreement on Friday over contract and pay issues.

While the two sides agree base pay for teachers needs to be higher, they disagree on incentives and retention bonuses for some teachers and administrators in Denver’s 30 highest poverty schools.

Administrators say the proposal they have put on the table includes one of the highest starting rates for teachers in the metro area, and the average teacher seeing an increase in pay around 10 percent.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova released a video statement minutes after the DCTA’s announcement.

“They spent $4 million in bonuses for administrators. We are apart by $8 million, they could have given us something, and they didn’t, and we’re done. Enough is enough. It’s time to make a stand,” teacher Amber Wilson told CBS4 on Saturday.

The soonest teachers would strike would be Jan. 28. DPS says they will bring in substitute teachers if that happens.

RELATED: Parents Anxiously Watching DPS Teacher Union Vote On Whether To Strike

The district says it has 1,200 substitute teachers in their active pool, 300 of which are retired teachers. Substitutes will be paid double the districts regular rates; $212/day for daily subs, and $250/day for retired teachers and “super subs.”

LINKS: Denver Classroom Teachers Association | Denver Public Schools Negotiation Updates