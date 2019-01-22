DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association failed to reach an agreement Friday night. On Saturday, teachers began voting on a possible strike.

While the two sides agree that base pay for teachers needs to be higher, they disagree on incentives and retention bonuses for some teachers and administrators in Denver’s 30 highest poverty schools.

The soonest teachers would walk off the job would be Jan. 28.

Denver Public Schools says they will bring in substitute teachers if that happens.

