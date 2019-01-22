Filed Under:Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Denver Public Schools, DPS, teachers strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association failed to reach an agreement Friday night. On Saturday, teachers began voting on a possible strike.

While the two sides agree that base pay for teachers needs to be higher, they disagree on incentives and retention bonuses for some teachers and administrators in Denver’s 30 highest poverty schools.

Photo Credit Thinkstock

(credit: Thinkstock)

The soonest teachers would walk off the job would be Jan. 28.

Denver Public Schools says they will bring in substitute teachers if that happens.

LINKS: Denver Classroom Teachers Association | Denver Public Schools Negotiation Updates

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s