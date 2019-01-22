(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the very best seafood around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Guard And Grace

Topping the list is Guard and Grace. Located at 1801 California St. in the heart of Denver’s Business District, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers plenty of surf with its turf, is the highest rated high-end seafood spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 860 reviews on Yelp.

Its well-lit and spacious interior draws inspiration from the modern steakhouse, with posh private rooms, a glass wine cellar and a multitude of fiery grills and charcuterie, along with its own oyster bar.

Customers can order from an array of seafood options, including crab legs, lobster, oak-fired octopus (with white bean and celery salad, Spanish chorizo, sherry vinaigrette and red pepper sauce), Alaskan black cod (with charred broccolini, sweet soy butter and sesame seeds) and more.

2. The Capital Grille

Next up is LoDo’s The Capital Grille, situated at 1450 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 587 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar, which also offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

This restaurant, which is conveniently within walking distance from the Center for the Performing Arts in Larimer Square, offers fine dining and world-class wines.

Begin your experience with the New England clam chowder or pan-fried calamari (with hot cherry peppers) and follow it up with a generous plate of the roasted swordfish, with lump crab gratin, mustard vinaigrette and bread crumbs. Take a look at its full menu.

3. Ocean Prime

LoDo’s Ocean Prime, located at 1465 Larimer St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy seafood spot and New American steakhouse four stars out of 754 reviews.

Stop by this restaurant and lounge if you’re looking for a fancy night out under vibrant lighting and a slew of vase-borne flora. The spot serves up seafood and prime cuts, alongside signature cocktails and wines.

Try the shrimp sautée smothered in tabasco cream sauce, or the lobster roll, with poached lobster tail, kiwi, pickled serrano, masago and spicy mango purée. Or join the steakhouse for its Surf and Turf Sundays, a two-course meal that offers up shrimp scampi, crab cakes and more. View the full menu here.

4. Stoic & Genuine

Stoic & Genuine, a spot to score seafood and more in LoDo, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 493 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1701 Wynkoop, Suite 105 to see for yourself.

Fresh multi-coastal fish and oysters are this restaurant’s raison d’etre. With products being flown in daily, chefs Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch are committed to maintaining sustainably-sourced seafood dishes.

For dinner, the menu features unique items like the squash and Maine lobster Soup, made with lobster, pumpkin pistou and yogurt cloud, while the raw bar serves up oysters sourced from both the East and West coasts. Check it out here.

5. Bastien’s

Over in City Park, check out Bastien’s, which has earned four stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself by heading over to 3503 E. Colfax Ave., where in 1937, the Bastien family purchased a motel which soon became the generational site of Bastien’s Restaurant.

Now, chosen as an Editor’s Pick for 5280 magazine’s “Top of the Town 2018,” the steakhouse offers up bacon-wrapped scallops, jumbo shrimp cocktails and specialties like the 4×4, which comes with four scallops and a 4 oz filet. Check out the full menu here.

6. Wewatta Point

Finally, there’s Wewatta Point, a LoDo favorite with 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews. Stop by 1607 Wewatta St. to hit up the traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you’re in the mood to celebrate.

The menu is made up of sustainable and organic seafood with regional flavors. Pair a selection of wine, cocktails or sake with selected seasonal oysters, lime-poached shrimp or Idaho Snake River trout, served with Cajun spices, kohlrabi slaw and a remoulade. Take a look at the full menu.

Article provided by Hoodline.