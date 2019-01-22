DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm Tuesday morning that is causing dangerous driving conditions east and south of Denver is closing some schools in Colorado. A Blizzard Warning was issued is for a big chunk of Colorado from Castle Rock to Monument up to Deer Trail and Fort Morgan.

It is in effect until 11 a.m.

Interstate 70 east of Airpark Road (just east of Pena Boulevard) is closed due to blowing and drifting snow. The closure stretches nearly to Limon.

See the full list at CBSDenver.com/closings