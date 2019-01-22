PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pitkin County Coroner’s office identified the skier who died in an avalanche on Monday. Arin Trook, 48, was buried on Green Mountain near Markley Hut.

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) announced Trook was an educator at the nonprofit organization for 23 years. The group offers programs on environmental education.

“Words cannot express the sadness that the ACES family feels from the loss of our extraordinary friend and coworker, Arin Trook. Arin’s loss will be felt not only by the extended ACES family, but also by the education and environmental communities of the entire valley,” the group stated in a news release.

According to the organization’s website, Trook served as Education Director since 2013.

Officials went on to say Trook’s talent for storytelling and ability to convey his message of progressive environmental awareness.

Details about how to help Trook’s family have not been released.