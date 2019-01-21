BLIZZARD WARNINGIssued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Colorado Tourism, Copper Mountain Resort, Dillon, Dillon Ice Castles, Frisco, Frisco Adventure Park, Summit County, travel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Fresh powder and a long holiday weekend brought a wave of visitors descending on Colorado playground this weekend.

“A lot of people here, they got a foot of snow it dumped the holiday weekend I’ve skied with people from all over the country,” Kathy Wiemer, visiting  Frisco from Boulder, says.

(CBS)

“Pretty booked up we figured today was probably better than tomorrow with the snow that’s coming tonight,” Renee Hicks, who was visiting from Texas said.

(CBS)

Sunday, tickets for the Frisco Adventure Park were sold out, same with the Ice Castles in Dillon.

(CBS)

CDOT had electronic signs Sunday warning drivers expecting to head back down the hill on Monday to the Front Range that an approaching storm combined with all of the extra holiday traffic could create traffic nightmares for people.

 

Matt Kroschel

