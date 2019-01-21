BLIZZARD WARNINGissued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
Filed Under:City Park, Civic Center Park, Martin Luther King Jr., MLK Jr., MLK Marade

DENVER (CBS4) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Denver is holding its annual Marade on Monday. The march and parade is one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations in the country.

The marade is started at 10:45 a.m. at City Park. Participants will march up East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

(CBS)

A three-mile section of Colfax is closed to traffic.

(CBS)

The Marade celebrates Dr. King’s marches through the South and his influence on civil rights.

(CBS)

The annual event has filled Denver’s streets since the 1980s. The theme of this year’s event is “We Cry Freedom.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s