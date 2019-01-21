DENVER (CBS4) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Denver is holding its annual Marade on Monday. The march and parade is one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations in the country.

The marade is started at 10:45 a.m. at City Park. Participants will march up East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

A three-mile section of Colfax is closed to traffic.

The Marade celebrates Dr. King’s marches through the South and his influence on civil rights.

The annual event has filled Denver’s streets since the 1980s. The theme of this year’s event is “We Cry Freedom.”