PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One skier died on Monday in an avalanche at the Markley Hut south of Aspen. The victim was part of a group of backcountry skiers.

The group managed to find the buried victim, but were not successful in reviving them. The victim’s identity has not been released.

A backcountry tourer was caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche on January 21, 2019 near the Markley Hut in the Aspen zone. You can read the preliminary report on our website. Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of those involved. pic.twitter.com/AB1fTst8D1 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 21, 2019

Officials say many of the routes to huts like Markley Hut pass through avalanche-prone land with loose unpacked snow.