DENVER (CBS4) — A man was shot and killed in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood early Monday morning. The Denver Police Department got the call just before 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say one man was shot on Glenarm Place, between Park Avenue West and 24th Street. The man was rushed to the hospital but doctors couldn’t save him.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting — or whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.

“No suspect information is being released at this time,” the police department said on Twitter Monday morning.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

