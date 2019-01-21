BLIZZARD WARNINGIssued for areas east and south of E-470, including Castle Rock and much of I-70 on the eastern plains
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lakewood, Lakewood Police, Virginia Avenue, Wadsworth Boulevard

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are trying to determine what exactly happened before a 13-year-old girl was killed in an intersection Sunday night. Police identify the girl as Angelina Thompson.

Investigators say the teen was in or near the crosswalk at West Virginia Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard. A car hit her, they say, but stayed at the scene.

Other people who witnessed the crash rushed to help the girl, but she died at the scene. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs are factors.

They also say the driver had a green light, and Thompson did not have the “walk” symbol.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the driver will not be ticketed or charged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s