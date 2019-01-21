LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are trying to determine what exactly happened before a 13-year-old girl was killed in an intersection Sunday night. Police identify the girl as Angelina Thompson.

Investigators say the teen was in or near the crosswalk at West Virginia Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard. A car hit her, they say, but stayed at the scene.

Other people who witnessed the crash rushed to help the girl, but she died at the scene. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs are factors.

They also say the driver had a green light, and Thompson did not have the “walk” symbol.

Investigators say the driver will not be ticketed or charged.