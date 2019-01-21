COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Colorado Springs found himself in an alarming situation when a suspected thief tried to break into the home. The homeowner managed to get the suspect down on the floor at gunpoint.

The whole ordeal was caught on surveillance video on Friday night.

Joseph Alvarez, an Army veteran and boxing coach, says the suspect was seen climbing up to the second floor back patio. So Alvarez grabbed his gun and ordered the suspect to the ground.

Alvarez’s wife called police, as their children were asleep inside. Alvarez says he was unnerved when he watched the surveillance video later.

“In his front left pocket he had what I think was about a 4 to 5 inch knife on him,” he said.

The whole encounter lasted about eleven minutes until police arrived. The man, who claimed he was at a party up the road and was attacked, was arrested for criminal trespassing.