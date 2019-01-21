ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl on Monday, replacing New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who’s playing in Super Bowl 53.

This will be the fourth Pro Bowl for Harris, who missed the final month of the season after breaking his lower right leg in a game at Cincinnati.

“I feel great,” Harris said last month. “I definitely could’ve played in the Chargers game (on Dec. 30). I was definitely getting ready, I wanted you all to see my amazing comeback.”

He then shared X-ray photos on his cellphone showing how quickly the small crack in his right fibula had healed.

The only NFL player with multiple interceptions in each of the past seven seasons, Harris picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and broke up 10 passes in a dozen games before getting hurt.

The Broncos (6-10) lost their last four games without Harris, resulting in a change of head coaches from Vance Joseph to Vic Fangio this month.

Harris is the fourth undrafted cornerback in pro football history to make four or more Pro Bowls (or AFL all-star games) with his original team. He’ll join teammates Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay and Casey Kreiter in the all-star game in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Lindsay is sidelined while recovering from surgery on his right wrist and will serve as a social media correspondent for the game.

