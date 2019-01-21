DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system is blasting into the central Rockies has prompted the first Blizzard Warning of the year to be issued for areas just south and east of Denver.

The storm will pack a double punch of snow and strong winds over most of the state. The Blizzard Warning is for a big chunk of our area from Castle Rock to Monument up to Deer Trail and Fort Morgan. Then all the way out to Kansas. Through 11 am Tuesday.

This area may see winds up to 50 mph and 4 to 10 inches of snow. A scenario that may force the closing of I-70 out to Kansas if conditions are bad enough.

At the same time there is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Denver metro area from Highlands Ranch north across Denver, Greeley and northern Weld county. Through Tuesday morning. For 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Plan on a little extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. Travel is discouraged through Tuesday morning east on I-70 out to Kansas. And I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument could be very troublesome.