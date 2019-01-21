DENVER (CBS4) – In Denver, you have to head for the hills to try your luck. The picturesque mountain towns of Black Hawk and Central City are where it’s at. Not only are these towns historically interesting and in a stunning alpine setting, they’re also the only places near Denver that offer gambling. The drive from Denver takes about 40-50 minutes, depending on traffic. If you’d rather not drive on your own, there are numerous bus companies that provide transportation to both towns. Here are our picks for the best casinos around Denver.

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa

111 Richman St.

Black Hawk, CO 80422

(720) 946-4000

www.Blackhawk.Ameristar.com

Ameristar is one of the newest casinos in Colorado. They not only draw guests due to their many games and machines, but also those seeking a getaway in the mountains, or a fine dining experience at their popular all-you-can-eat buffet. The establishment boasts 1,280 slot and video machines, 40 tables games, and 22 live poker tables. The two-story building includes soaring ceilings, huge stone fireplaces, and towering timber beams that make for a cozy and rustic experience. Even if you’re not the luckiest player, you’ll surely enjoy spending time at this beautiful casino mountain lodge.

Monarch Casino Black Hawk

488 Main St.

Black Hawk, CO 80422

(303) 582-1000

www.MonarchBlackHawk.com

This casino has two dynamic casino floors full of exclusive slot machines and exciting table games. With friendly dealers and great vibes, Monarch Casino maintains its status as one of the best casinos in the state. Aside from their variety of games, they’re also well-known for having a great nightly buffet and a 24-hour deli. The casino also has a great hotel that has recently been reconstructed. With 23 floors and a large pool on top, the hotel renovations are leaving the casino with state of the art amenities.

Isle Casino Black Hawk

401 Main St.

Black Hawk, CO 80422

(800) 843-4753

www.IsleBlackHawk.com

This relaxed casino hotel is staple spot when in Central City. The casino has over 1,100 slot machines, plus 28 gaming tables and tournaments. Their poker room features seven of the best tables in town. Their renovated hotel has plenty of room options, and you can earn a free room just by playing on their slots. One thing that sets this casino apart from the others is their highly popular Farmer’s Pick Buffet with farm-to-table dining and unlimited crab legs. They offer many amenities to compliment their sprawling casino.

The Lodge Casino

240 Main Street

Black Hawk, CO 80422

(303) 582-1771

www.TheLodgeCasino.com

The Lodge Casino is big on table games; craps, roulette and blackjack are the popular draws here. The casino claims to have the biggest legal poker game in Colorado — and it’s definitely one of the nicest in Black Hawk. On-site dining options are quite good and include the White Buffalo Grille and Jake’s Deli. If you’re staying in Black Hawk for the night, you’ll find that the rooms have been remodeled and are very comfortable. The secure garage at The Lodge is great, since parking in Black Hawk can be a pain. Whether you’re staying at the casino or just going “up the hill” for a few hours, free valet parking makes this one of the best casinos in the Denver area. Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2011 and was written by Janna Graber.