DENVER (CBS4) – The next winter storm moving into Colorado will bring another round of slushy, wet snow to Denver and most of the Front Range Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There is more uncertainty than usual about the exact track the storm will take across the state. But the majority of weather models suggest the storm will track directly over central Colorado which will generally limit snowfall for most of the metro area to 2-4 inches from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. If the storm moves just slightly south, snow totals could be higher but even in that scenario we expect no more than 6 inches for the immediate metro area.



Locations south and east of Denver will likely have the highest accumulations outside of the mountains with up to 6 inches in most areas and perhaps isolated higher amounts. A more urgent concern east of the Denver metro area is wind. Gusts could reach 50 mph and when combined with the falling snow could cause near blizzard conditions Monday night and early Tuesday. Therefore the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the I-70 and I-76 corridors on the Eastern Plains from 9 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile snow will reach the mountains ahead of anything on the plains which shouldn’t experience any snow until Monday evening. The I-70 mountain corridor is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday. During this time plan on 4 to 10 inches of snow for the mountains of Summit County, the Winter Park area, and the both the east and west approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Elsewhere in the mountains we expect smaller snow totals north of I-70 with just 2-4 inches around Steamboat, Craig, and Meeker. Most mountain areas south of I-70 should see 4-8 inches from Aspen to Crested Butte and from the San Juan Mountains east to Wolf Creek Pass.

Snow should end statewide before noon on Tuesday which will be a cold and windy day. Wind chills in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will stay in the teens for most of the day on Tuesday. Get ready to bundle up!