VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (CBS4) – Colorado-base United Launch Alliance launched a spy satellite into orbit on Saturday. They used one of the largest and most powerful rockets in the United States.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket carried payload for the National Reconnaissance Office; the payload was named NROL-71.

“The Delta IV Heavy can take more than 14,000 pounds directly to geosynchronous orbit, as well as a wide variety of complex interplanetary trajectories,” ULA officials said in a news release.

The weather only delayed the launch by about five minutes, but the launch was successful.

NROL-71 is ULA’s first launch in 2019 and 132nd successful launch since the company was formed in December 2006.

