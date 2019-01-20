  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands are expected to march on Monday during the 2019 Marade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Marade celebrates Dr. King’s marches through the South and his influence on civil rights.

Marade in Denver in 2018 (credit: CBS)

The annual event has filled Denver’s streets since the 1980s. The theme of this year’s event is “We Cry Freedom.”

(credit: CBS)

Organizers will meet at City Park at 9 a.m. and will march to Civic Center Park starting at 10 a.m. On Monday, organizers noticed apparent scratches on a plaque on the statue. The scratches were on King’s face. It’s not clear when the vandalism occurred.

(credit: CBS)

Following the Marade, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program will be held at the park’s Greek Theater.

LINK: MLK Marade

