Filed Under:Douglas County, Dunning Circle, Grace Boulevard, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – New surveillance video shows the moment a car flew off the road and into two homes in Highlands Ranch. It happened on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The car is seen speeding across Fairview before launching off the road. Investigators say the 86-year-old driver suffered some kind of medical issue.

(credit: Douglas County)

The car ended up crashing through one garage on Dunning Circle and landing in another garage next door.

The driver is in the hospital, but no one else was hurt. Criminal charges are not expected in this case.

