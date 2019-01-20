COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother and her three children were rushed to the hospital after their car collided with a semitruck in Colorado Springs. Two of the children were seriously hurt.

The crash happened Saturday morning on the Hancock Expressway near Union Boulevard. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Authorities say the truck driver, heading north, was trying to make a U-turn. They say the other car, also heading north, hit the truck and became wedged underneath.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.