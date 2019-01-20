  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Hancock Expressway, Union Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother and her three children were rushed to the hospital after their car collided with a semitruck in Colorado Springs. Two of the children were seriously hurt.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened Saturday morning on the Hancock Expressway near Union Boulevard. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say the truck driver, heading north, was trying to make a U-turn. They say the other car, also heading north, hit the truck and became wedged underneath.

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

