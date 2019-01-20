PERRY PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught a glimpse of a buck once stuck with an arrow in its head. The buck was first found by residents in Perry Park in 2016.

Officers first wanted to see if the problem would fix itself with the hope of not intervening. But, it became evident they would need to step in and help the deer.

Wildlife rescue story-time‼️Dec. 2016: Perry Park residents report to @COParksWildlife a buck with an arrow in its head ⏩ wildlife officers remove arrow ⏩ Dec. 2018: buck returns to Perry Park healthy as can be. And a happy ending thanks to the residents of Perry Park 🤗 pic.twitter.com/w1ma1YG6Lg — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 19, 2019

They sedated the animal and removed the arrow. Then they gave it antibiotics, tagged it and gave the animal a reversal drug to wake it up and it went on its way.

Now, two years later… the deer was seen thriving in the same area where it was first spotted with the arrow.