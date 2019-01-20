  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMA More Perfect Union
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Larkspur, Mule Deer, Perry Park

PERRY PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught a glimpse of a buck once stuck with an arrow in its head. The buck was first found by residents in Perry Park in 2016.

Officers first wanted to see if the problem would fix itself with the hope of not intervening. But, it became evident they would need to step in and help the deer.

They sedated the animal and removed the arrow. Then they gave it antibiotics, tagged it and gave the animal a reversal drug to wake it up and it went on its way.

Now, two years later… the deer was seen thriving in the same area where it was first spotted with the arrow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s