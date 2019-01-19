  • CBS4On Air

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two girls at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday night were found safely hours after the alert was issued.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl a 12-year-old girl. Both are of American Indian descent.

Just after midnight, authorities say the girls were found and the suspect, 61-year-old Larry Guerra was arrested.

Larry Guerra (credit: CBS)

The girls were believed to be with Guerra. His connection to the girls is unknown. Guerra has a history of violence and is believed to have weapons.

Details about the girls’ disappearance have not been released.

