DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to spread the warmth to people experiencing homelessness this winter.

As the temperature drops, the Denver Rescue Mission sees a surge of people needing shelter, warm meals, and cold weather clothing. Just when the need is the greatest, donations drop off after the first of the year. This year, CBS4 wants to bring the community together to support Colorado’s most vulnerable population.

“We operate three meals a day, and we’re open for shelter 365-days a year, so we really encourage the community to step up,” said Nicole Tschetter, the PR & Media Specialist at the Denver Rescue Mission.

You can Spread the Warmth this winter by making a cash donation, just $10 pays for one night of shelter and three warm meals for one person experiencing homelessness, or you can make a donation of new or gently used winter clothing, coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, or socks.

CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter. We’re bringing the community together for Coloradans experiencing homelessness. Find out how to help at CBSDenver.com/SpreadtheWarmth.