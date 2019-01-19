DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of marchers covered most of Civic Center Park on Saturday as they chanted demands for equality. 2019 marked the third year of the Women’s March in Denver, but this year’s was known as the Womxn’s March.

Enthusiasm doesn’t seem to be fading.

“I’m marching with my niece today and my two sisters and my two moms,” sais Karma Heintz.

Karma is here with three generations of her family for the third time. They’ve come to the Womxn’s March for the past three years initially feeling angry and hurt after the 2016 presidential election.

They say this year it’s about more than just marching in protest to policies or politicians they don’t like. They want to truly support all women and transgender people.

“And this was a really positive outlet. It was a great experience,” said Karma. “This year we’re really here to support others and listen.”

PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 ‘Womxn’s March’ In Denver

Since then the march has become somewhat of a family tradition that has brought them closer together.

“We’ll speak about this for years. My sons speak about this, and I hope they are proud of their cousin.”

Karma and her family wants everyone to come together to cooperate and respect one another for the good of the nation.

“Get out there if you feel like you want your voice to be heard. Listen to others, grab your friend, grab your neighbor.” Her mother Rhonda Hallman and mother-in-law Anne Heintz add, “And be kind!”

Organizers say they chose this year’s name to “make space for trans, non-binary, and genderqueer persons in the name.”