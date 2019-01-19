DENVER (CBS4) — Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital early Saturday afternoon following an apartment fire in west Denver.

A fire department spokesman told CBS4 that crews arriving to the scene in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue quickly discovered a woman on the building’s second story.

The woman handed two children down to firefighters.

Firefighters subsequently rescued the woman with a ladder. She suffered smoke inhalation, according Capt. Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department.

Conditions of those transported from the scene are not known.

Pixley said the fire appears to have started in the garden-level apartment and worked its way upward into the floors above.

#RedCross volunteers are responding to an apartment fire in Denver. 5 families are impacted and are receiving help and assistance from the Red Cross. A BIG thank you to our ROCKSTAR volunteers! You guys are the best! #bettertogether pic.twitter.com/mTERxc5EeI — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) January 19, 2019

Fire investigators are still looking into the fire’s cause.