DENVER (CBS4) — Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital early Saturday afternoon following an apartment fire in west Denver.

A fire department spokesman told CBS4 that crews arriving to the scene in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue quickly discovered a woman on the building’s second story.

(credit: CBS)

The woman handed two children down to firefighters.

Firefighters subsequently rescued the woman with a ladder. She suffered smoke inhalation, according Capt. Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department.

(credit: CBS)

Conditions of those transported from the scene are not known.

Pixley said the fire appears to have started in the garden-level apartment and worked its way upward into the floors above.

Fire investigators are still looking into the fire’s cause.

 

